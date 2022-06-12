Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James & Dwayne Wade React to Steph Curry's Monster Game

Steph Curry went off in game four of the NBA Finals.

The NBA Finals have been just as action-packed as everyone expected. With the series now tied 2-2, all eyes are on Steph Curry. Within the first half of game four, Steph had everyone in awe with how accurate he was shooting. 

Not only were fans losing their minds at the talent they were witnessing, but players were also just as excited. LeBron James took to Twitter to share his excitement with fans. 

However, James was not the only one talking about Curry's talent. Dwyane Wade chimed in on one of James' tweets to share how he was feeling about the Warriors. 

Then as Steph Curry was knocking down shots and racked up 43 points, Wade kept the same energy and told everyone what Steph Curry is really about. 

Steph Curry not only scored over 40 points in game four, but had 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. The Warriors were hot on Friday night and Steph Curry was not going out without a fight. The loss on Wednesday in game three must have sparked something in the superstar because he shut down all criticism. 

After their win against the Celtics, the Warriors are now the favorites to win the series, but things could get really interesting over the next few games. The Celtics came back multiple times on Friday night but just could not get the win over Curry and his remarkable energy out on the court. 

No matter what, this series is only going to get more intense from here on out. 

