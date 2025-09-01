Lakers’ LeBron James Earns Shockingly High Rating Among NBA’s Best Wings
21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has notched a surprising rating among the NBA's top wings.
Zach Harper of The Athletic opines that a group comprising three very old (relatively) swingmen remain the league's best: James (No. 1), 15-time All-Star Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (No. 2), and perpetually-hurt two-time Finals MVP L.A. Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (No. 3).
More news: Lakers Make Signing to Bolster Roster, What Does it Mean for Los Angeles?
This group is quite senior, but Harper still believes this triumvirate represents the class of the NBA. At 40, James is set to be the oldest player in the league for the third year running. 36-year-old Durant and 34-year-old Leonard are no spring chickens.
Each has faced off agasint the other in several playoff clashes, including at least one NBA Finals series.
"Much like at a BBQ or Super Bowl party, in the NBA, wings are the most versatile option you can employ," Harper wrote. "Some can guard 1-5. Some can fill in at lead guard or be a 3-and-D option. Some are just shooters. Some are scorers. Some are elite defenders. Some are LeBron James. Wings can make or break your NBA squad."
More news: Vanessa Bryant, Lakers Hall of Famers Share Touching Kobe Birthday Tributes
Harper ranks James, Durant and Leonard in his top tier, which he's labeled "These All-Time Legends Are Still Elite."
Just below them is a group of your wings who could all possibly also be future Hall of Famers: six-time All-Star Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler (No. 4), four-time All-Star Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown (No. 5), aging ninne-time All-Star Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, and All-Star Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (No. 7).
A Questionable 'Elite' Inclusion
Why George, hot off an inaugural Philadelphia season so miserable that the remaining three years and $162.4 million owed to him have become totally untradeable, makes this second tier even now is a puzzler.
All-Defensive Houston wing Amen Thompson (No. 10), All-Star Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (No. 8), New York Knicks All-Defensive Teamers OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges (Nos. 11 and 13), Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner (No. 12), are all clearly better than George right now. Harper is giving the 6-foot-8 pro the benefit of the doubt by placing him among such elite company as Butler, Williams and Brown.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.