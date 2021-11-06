Lakers: LeBron James Ex-Teammate Says His Best Quality Isn’t Even on the Court

Over the past two decades, LeBron James has dominated the NBA in almost every facet of the game. He led his teams to eight straight Finals appearances in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, he is one of four players to win titles for three different franchises, and the only one to be the number one option on all three title teams.

Now entering his 19th NBA season, he is still playing at an elite level. He might not be the same player as he was when he played in Miami or Cleveland, but he can still turn on the switch when he wants and completely take over the game.

Former Cavaliers’ player, Kyle Korver, recently joined JJ Redick’s podcast, “The Old Man and the Three”, and offered insight with he thought was LeBron’s best trait as a basketball player.

"It's one thing to get to the top; it's another thing to stay there. I think what makes him great. His greatest attribute is his ability to do it again tomorrow. His ability to recover in mind, body, and spirit on a day-to-day basis, it's out of this world. It's unbelievable."

It is easy to forget that every NBA player is in the league for a reason. Almost everyone rostered already has the skillset to perform at an elite level, but the 10-20% difference that separates average from elite palyers is the mindset. It is incredibly difficult to be consistently dominate game in and game out. James has mastered this, and is able to perfect his mind and body to rejuvenate after every day is truly amazing, like Korver says.

As all true extraordinary players do, they are usually the first one in, and the first one out of practices and workouts on a daily basis. Korver recalled a scenery when they had just finished a grueling overtime game, and when he arrived to the Cavs’ facility to get treatment, the King was already there working on replenishing his body.

"When you're with him, and you see his dedication to his craft, you see what he puts in every day, he is literally the first person there and the last person to leave every single day, and he's LeBron James, he's been to the Finals so many times in a row, he's been MVP, all these things. To me, that is his greatest achievement, just showing his ability to keep going, to stay mentally focused to do the work that he has to do to be who he is."

When one watches LeBron James, it is easy to assume, he should be able to dominate like this, given his body stature and skillset on the court. The problem with this is none of us are there behind the scenes watching him train or practice to perfect his craft.

Let’s see if King James can indeed carry this same momentum of dominance come April and May.