Lakers: LeBron James Explains Why He's Always Tweeting During Playoffs

LeBron James has a reputation of always staying involved in all of the big events going on around the league. During this last season, the Lakers fell short in their effort to make the playoffs. After LA fell almost 20 games under .500 and missed out on the postseason, fans did not expect to hear much from the players.

However, LeBron James has been tweeting throughout most of the NBA playoffs even though LA had a disappointing season.

In his YouTube show called "The Shop", James was asked why he chooses to tweet through the playoffs.

"One, I'm letting people know I'm still engaged. I'm a fan of the game. I'm engaged in the game and I care about our sport. I know everything about our sport, literally. I know everything that goes on with our sport and I want to continue to help our sport grow."

James enjoys staying up to date on everything happening around the league. He appreciates the game of basketball on a different level. Although the Lakers missed out on making it to the Finals, James wants everyone to know he is watching and witnessing greatness.

LeBron James is more than just a player on the Lakers. He is a huge part of the league and impacts more than just Lakers fans. As James continues to stay involved, he is showing everyone just how much he values the NBA and how he always wants to be a part of it, even when he one day retires.