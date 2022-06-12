Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Explains Why He's Always Tweeting During Playoffs

Lakers: LeBron James Explains Why He's Always Tweeting During Playoffs

LeBron James always stays involved in the playoffs, even if his team did not make it.

LeBron James always stays involved in the playoffs, even if his team did not make it.

LeBron James has a reputation of always staying involved in all of the big events going on around the league. During this last season, the Lakers fell short in their effort to make the playoffs. After LA fell almost 20 games under .500 and missed out on the postseason, fans did not expect to hear much from the players. 

However, LeBron James has been tweeting throughout most of the NBA playoffs even though LA had a disappointing season.

In his YouTube show called "The Shop", James was asked why he chooses to tweet through the playoffs. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"One, I'm letting people know I'm still engaged. I'm a fan of the game. I'm engaged in the game and I care about our sport. I know everything about our sport, literally. I know everything that goes on with our sport and I want to continue to help our sport grow."

James enjoys staying up to date on everything happening around the league. He appreciates the game of basketball on a different level. Although the Lakers missed out on making it to the Finals, James wants everyone to know he is watching and witnessing greatness. 

LeBron James is more than just a player on the Lakers. He is a huge part of the league and impacts more than just Lakers fans. As James continues to stay involved, he is showing everyone just how much he values the NBA and how he always wants to be a part of it, even when he one day retires. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18514317
News

Lakers: LeBron James & Dwayne Wade React to Steph Curry's Monster Game

By Brenna White2 hours ago
USATSI_18002044
News

Lakers: Watch Anthony Davis Chow Down On Impressive Seafood Spread

By Brenna White3 hours ago
USATSI_11986282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Might Be Following Tom Brady's Lead in More Ways Than One

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_17870971_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Explains How LA Could Land a Valuable Wing In Free Agency

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
LeBron James
News

NBA News: Insider Labels League Expansion as 'Not Imminent'

By Brenna White18 hours ago
USATSI_8950180
News

Lakers: NBA Hall-of-Famer Doesn't Believe Steph Curry Belongs in Kobe Class

By Brenna White19 hours ago
USATSI_18512338_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Fan at NBA Finals Game in Boston Sets Internet Ablaze

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_14774044_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Shaq's Son Plans to Workout for LA Prior to the NBA Draft

By Brenna White21 hours ago