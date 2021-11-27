Skip to main content
    November 27, 2021
    Lakers: LeBron James Fined $15k For An Obscene Gesture On the Court

    LBJ loses a little bit of money for something he did.
    Author:

    The Lakers have seen their fair share of punishment from the league over the last week. After the brawl with the Pistons over the weekend, LeBron James was given a one-game suspension, one that he did not agree with when he discussed it later in the week. 

    Now, LeBron is also being fined $15,000 for an obscene gesture he made while on the court. The gesture came late in the fourth quarter against the Pacers, the same game that LBJ had a pair of Pacers fans ejected from the game. The exact reason for the ejection is still not clear.  

    But the fine also came after LeBron addressed the media about the suspension from the fight in Detroit. James clearly did not agree with the league handing out the punishment for something that he claimed was not on purpose. 

    Rob [Pelinka] called me. I missed his call. As soon as when I checked my phone and it was a missed call, I was like, 'I know I'm suspended.' I mean, it's some bulls---. But whatever.

    Clearly, it's been a bit of a wild week for the Lakers and LeBron. But they've also found themselves on the winning side of things lately, taking two of their last three games. The only loss in that span came with LBJ serving his suspension in New York. 

    Maybe this is the level of intensity these Lakers need?

