Lakers' LeBron James Gets Honest About Potentially Playing With His Son, Bryce
With one son already in the NBA, will Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James be fortunate enough to play with a second one?
James was fielding questions at Monday's media day session about several different topics. He's going into his 23rd year as an NBA player — though his second alongside his oldest son, second-year Lakers guard Bronny James. The younger James was drafted by the team in the second round last season. He made 27 appearances for the Lakers in 2024-25.
While Bronny is ramping up for what he surely hopes to be a fantastic sophomore season, another member of the family is embarking on a unique basketball journey of his own.
Bryce James has graduated from high school and will begin his freshman year as an athlete for the University of Arizona's basketball program. The 6-foot-5 guard technically can come to the NBA next season after one year in Tucson.
With that in mind, does the future Hall of Famer expect to play with both of his sons next year?
"I'm not waiting on Bryce," LeBron James said at media day this week. "I don't know what his timeline is. He's his own young man now. He's down in Tucson. We'll see what happens this year, next year. He has his own timeline. I got my timeline and I don't know if they quite match up. But we'll see."
The two brothers entered college with slightly different expectations. Bronny was considered to be more of a credible prospect with above-average athleticism and strong defensive chops. Comparatively speaking to his brother, Bronny was also a more accomplished high school player. Bryce averaged eight points per game as a senior at Sierra Canyon High School.
Despite Bryce being more of a developmental player, he does possess some traits that may make him a better long-term NBA prospect. He's considerably taller than his older brother, and by all reports is a much better shooter from the perimeter.
Arizona is a program rooted in player development, It's also one geared towards fostering an uptempo style of play with an emphasis on offensive skill, spacing, and creativity. These are elements that the modern-day NBA utilizes — and as such, Arizona seems to be a great place for Bryce to sharpen his skill-set.
While it's unknown if Bryce James will ever be good enough to play in an NBA game, the sight of three members of the family on the court at the same time would be a wonderful achievement.
