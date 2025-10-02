Lakers' LeBron James Gets Honest About Upcoming Free Agency
The Los Angeles Lakers are nearing the end of the LeBron James era. Whether or not that means that James is going to keep playing in the NBA remains a mystery.
James is about to play his 23rd season in the league. It's the last season that he's guaranteed to play with the Lakers, although he could end up asking for a trade at some point this year.
At the end of the year, he will become an unrestricted free agent. James recently addressed his impending free agency.
Lakers' LeBron James says upcoming free agency won't affect this season's performance
Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James talked about his future recently, saying that his upcoming free agency won't affect this season.
"It will have no impact. I'm super excited about the challenges and the excitement of our team. We added some new guys," James said. "We got another year under our belt with our coaching staff from last year. Got a full year with Luka [Doncic] and another year with the guys that I've been with. So super excited about that."
James believes that he will be able to compartmentalize and just focus on the task at hand on the court and let everything else sort itself out at the end of the season.
The Lakers need him to be at his best if they want to have a shot at winning a championship. Despite his age, he's still one of the best players in the league.
Lakers' LeBron James isn't worried about contracts at this point in his career
James also claims that contracts aren't something he thinks about at this point in his NBA journey.
"And I'm not worried about contracts at this point in my career," James said. "That doesn't bother me at all. Super humbled to even have it, have a contract still and be able to play the game that I love still at this part of my career and take full advantage of it."
At this point, it's unclear what James is going to do with his NBA future. He could also just decide to retire at the end of the year, as well.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points. 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
