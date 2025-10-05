Lakers' LeBron James Gifts Popular Streamer $200,000 Watch
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the richest people in the world. He has made a ton of money over the course what what will now be his 23-year NBA career.
Not only has he made a massive amount of money on the court, but his endorsement deals and investments off the court have made him incredibly rich.
James has been fairly generous with his money, donating money to various causes over the years. Recently, he used some of that money to buy some gifts for a popular streamer.
Lakers forward LeBron James gifts Kai Cenat a very expensive watch
While on a stream with Kai Cenat, James gifted him a $200,00 watch, as well as people in his crew some unreleased LeBron James sneakers. It was certainly generous of him.
James has plenty of money, so it's cool to see him give some of it away to his friends. He's got generational wealth and more money than he knows how to spend.
The Lakers are paying him a ton of money this season, paying him $52.6 million this season. After this, he could decide to either re-sign in LA or move on to a different team.
James' decision at the end of this season likely won't be predicated on money. He's made plenty of that. It will be predicated on whether or not he still wants to play basketball, and which team can give him the best chance to win a title.
The Lakers Could be in a Cap Crunch if LeBron James Returns Next Season
If James decided to return next season, the Lakers could be in a bit of a cap crunch. James will still command a ton of money, even if he doesn't necessarily need it.
Signing him to another deal would essentially take away all of the cap space that they are projected to have in the offseason. That's something the Lakers would likely still take because of how good James still is.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
