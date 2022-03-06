Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Goes Out of Control Against the Warriors

On a night where they needed him most, LeBron showed up in a big way for the Lakers.

The Lakers desperately needed a win on Saturday night. Playing against a very good Warriors team, things were not looking great. But a late surge from Los Angeles and a little help from LeBron James helped them to capture their 28th win of the season. 

But all eyes were on James in this one. He took over for an absurd 56 points, also managing to grab 10 rebounds in the process. He shot 61 percent from the field and drilled 6 of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. 

It was insane. But it also wasn't, even for a 37-year-old veteran of the league. LeBron is not your average 37-year-old though. And he dominated the Warriors, leading the Lakers to a 124-116 victory. 

“When he has it going like that, there was really nobody on their team who can do anything with him." -Russell Westbrook

There was a moment in the first quarter that seemed to change the course of the game early. Bron got fouled and Frank Vogel called a timeout so he could receive a massage gun treatment on his shoulder. That's when he started to take over. 

““Whatever happened there, helped him shoot the basketball the rest of the night. ...There are really no words for it. An incredible performance by the best to ever do it.” -Frank Vogel

It was a legendary performance from a guy that has built his career around legendary performances. It was the most points he has ever scored as a member of the Lakers, and it came at the right time. 

Will this be the spark the Lakers need to get things turned around?

