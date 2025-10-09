Lakers' LeBron James Has 3-Emoji Reaction to the 'Second Decision'
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James loves getting attention. He has been like that since high school, but his talent is certainly worthy of getting that attention.
James is one of the few transcendent talents who has changed the game. He is one of the greatest players to ever lace them up on the court, so he is certainly worthy of the attention he's received.
James stirred up some conversation on social media after he teased a "second decision". He had some fun on social media after he revealed what that was.
Lakers forward LeBron James has fun on social media after 'second decision'
On X, formerly known as Twitter, James posted some emojis after that second decision was revealed to be an ad for alcohol.
Savvy NBA fans understood this was the direction this was headed after James teased something similar a few months ago that turned out to be an ad for Amazon.
The Lakers forward has done stuff like this in the past, and likely will continue to do so as long as he's getting paid to do it. He loves capitalizing on the attention that he gets from NBA fans and casual fans.
That likely won't happen again until next offseason. Now, James is going to be focused on getting healthy so he can be ready for the regular season and gear up for a run late in the postseason this year.
The Lakers won't get distracted by James' partnerships during the season
This is the 23rd season for James, which is an NBA record. He won't let anything take away from making a run at what could be his last chance to win a championship.
Adding Luka Doncic into the fold makes this team daunting to face if the defense is able to be stout enough. The Lakers' defense is why they were unceremoniously bounced from the playoffs in the first round last year.
While fans might not be happy with James using the 'Decision" to promote some whiskey, Lakers fans will forget all about that in April if he turns the team into an unstoppable juggernaut.
Last season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
