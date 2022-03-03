Lakers: LeBron James Has No Plans of Sitting Out Games This Season

LeBron James has no plans to sit out games down the stretch this season. Despite the Lakers heading for the lower-seeds in the play-in tournament, it sounds like he will continue to play in games. At this point, they just have to hope they don't fall out of the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

But James will be in there. Even at age 37 and playing close to 37 minutes per game, the Lakers will continue to turn to him. Los Angeles sits at 27-34 and just barely hanging onto the 9th seed.

The Pelicans are right in their rearview mirrors though, and the Lakers will have to be careful not to fall out of the 10 spot. Bron spoke after the loss to the Mavericks on Tuesday night, and he's not going anywhere.

"We still have games to play. Until you stomp me out, cut my head off, bury me 12 feet under, then I got a chance. So that's my confidence."

James missed 17 games this season with a combination of a few different injuries. Issues with his back, ankle, and more recently his kneed have forced the Lakers to shut him down at various points.

"Obviously, at the end of the day, we got to come in here and win ballgames, and we got to play better. But as long as we've got more games to play, we should have a chance. So, that's my confidence. I hate losing. I feel like poop right now. But tomorrow is a new day, and I'm going to be prepared and ready for the Clippers on Thursday. That's just -- that's my mindset. That's just who I am."

But that hasn't stopped him from being LeBron James. He's averaging close to 29 points per game and shooting 52 percent from the field. That's his highest conversation rate since his final year with the Cavaliers.

Things look bleak for Los Angeles, but there is always hope with Bron.