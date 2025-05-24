Lakers' LeBron James Has Perfect Reaction to Making All-NBA Team at 40
LeBron James has defied logic throughout his entire NBA career. He has been one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball, and has done incredible things for three different teams.
The Los Angeles Lakers have been able to witness his greatness since he came to the team in 2017. He has won a title for the team and continues to search for another one.
While the Lakers didn't come close to winning a title this year, James still had an incredible season at the age of 40. In fact, he made second team All-NBA.
James became the oldest player in NBA history to make an All-NBA team at the age of 40. He broke his own record, which he set last year when he was 39.
James had a great reaction when he found out that he made the All-NBA team.
Making an All-NBA team at this age defies logic. James shouldn't be this good at basketball at this age. He continues to be one of the best players in the league.
While James has thrown out the idea of retiring a couple of years in a row now, he simply can't retire while he is still this good. If he is still considered one of the ten best players in the league, he can't leave.
Of course, James is still in pursuit of a fifth championship. He would love to have another title instead of another All-NBA team selection.
James would certainly love to still be playing this time of year. He wants to win another NBA title more than anything else he can still accomplish individually in his career.
The Lakers are going to try their best to make that happen next season. They have to fix the issue at the center position that plagued them in the latter half of the season.
At the age of 40, James averaged 24.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He shot 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
