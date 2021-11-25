Lakers: LeBron James’ Hecklers in Indiana Insults Revealed

Within LeBron James extraordinary performance in Indiana last night, he also got several fans sitting courtside immediately ejected from things they said. Around the 2:30 mark of overtime, several fans appeared to say things that triggered James to get referees and security for them to be kicked out. The exchange got the keyword 'LeSnitch' trending on Twitter immediantly.

After the game, LeBron James addressed what transpired between the fans and him.

“There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful, and then there's moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words that shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

The King refused to talk about what was actually said, but Twitter detectives seem to have figured out what transpired. One commenter on Instagram claimed to be sitting nearby and said that the female heckler wished terrible things on LeBron’s family.

If this is true, the fans sure got what they deserved. Nobody should be wishing harm on anyone’s family. Just because someone sits courtside at games, that doesn’t give them the right to say anything they want with entertainers in any capacity.