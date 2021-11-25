Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James’ Hecklers in Indiana Insults Revealed
    Publish date:

    Lakers: LeBron James’ Hecklers in Indiana Insults Revealed

    The exchange was shared on Instagram from someone nearby allegedly.
    Author:

    The exchange was shared on Instagram from someone nearby allegedly.

    Within LeBron James extraordinary performance in Indiana last night, he also got several fans sitting courtside immediately ejected from things they said. Around the 2:30 mark of overtime, several fans appeared to say things that triggered James to get referees and security for them to be kicked out. The exchange got the keyword 'LeSnitch' trending on Twitter immediantly. 

    After the game, LeBron James addressed what transpired between the fans and him.

    “There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful, and then there's moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words that shouldn't be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

    Read More

    The King refused to talk about what was actually said, but Twitter detectives seem to have figured out what transpired. One commenter on Instagram claimed to be sitting nearby and said that the female heckler wished terrible things on LeBron’s family.

    If this is true, the fans sure got what they deserved. Nobody should be wishing harm on anyone’s family. Just because someone sits courtside at games, that doesn’t give them the right to say anything they want with entertainers in any capacity. 

    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James’ Hecklers in Indiana Insults Revealed

    11 minutes ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Claims That His Hit on Isaiah Stewart Was Not Intentional

    1 hour ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Gets a Couple of Pacers Fans Ejected in Overtime

    3 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Reacts to LA's Overtime Win Against Pacers

    6 hours ago
    Lakers, Anthony Davis, LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Active, Anthony Davis Out Tonight in Indiana

    22 hours ago
    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Had Zero Game Prep Before Tipoff in New York

    23 hours ago
    Dwight Howard
    News

    Lakers: Dwight Howard Defends Isaiah Stewart Going Off on LeBron James

    Nov 24, 2021
    Anthony Davis
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Didn't Agree With LeBron James Being Suspended

    Nov 24, 2021