Lakers LeBron James Hopes To Be Back By Friday vs. Celtics

Over the last few weeks, the Lakers have been ripped apart, not only by other teams but by their own teammates. These disappointing games frustrated the entire Lakers team. Anthony Davis has been quick to talk about all of the mistakes that have been made recently. With that said, even though the Lakers should be winning games, they are without a very important player.

LeBron James has been out since the beginning of November with an abdominal strain. Since then there has been a lot of speculation of when he will return. Frank Vogel continues to say that James is day-to-day, but ESPN says his return could be within the week.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin asked LeBron James on Wednesday if he would be coming back this week and James had a brief response.

The team had James go through an on-court workout on Wednesday, according to ESPN. James also practiced ball-handling and went through some shooting drills. This is all a good sign that LeBron James could be finding his way back to the court beside his teammates.

This is a big deal for James considering he has watched the Lakers go through some tough games all from the bench. With the 4x MVP out on the court, the Lakers have proved to be more successful. The L.A. team went 4-2 with James and since he has been gone, it seems the Lakers are struggling.

On Friday night, the Lakers will be in Boston playing the Celtics and you just might see a familiar face back in purple and gold.