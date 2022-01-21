Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in NBA Jersey Sales Again

Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in NBA Jersey Sales Again

Another year of jersey sales for the King.

Another year of jersey sales for the King.

The Lakers have a long history of having at least one guy on their squad leading the way in jersey sales. In years past, Kobe Bryant has been the guy that fans in Los Angeles and all across the world spend money on for a jersey. 

This year, LeBron James is right back at the top of NBA jersey sales. Through the first half of the season, James is at number one just above Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. 

For LeBron, it's jsut another year where he is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The 37-year-old hasnt lost a step either, putting up 28.8 points per game and averaging close to 10 rebounds. 

Read More

It's a big part of the reason why the Lakers have been able to win any games at all with this roster. James is also at the top of the Western Conference in All-Star Game voting, and he's doing it in his 19th season. Wild. 

The Lakers kick off a very long road trip starting tonight in Orlando. After facing the Magic, they go on to play 5 more games away from Crypto.com Arena in what could be a very difficult stretch for Frank Vogel and his squad. 

lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in NBA Jersey Sales Again

45 seconds ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Not Happy to Be Benched in Loss to the Pacers

1 hour ago
lebron-ad-westbrook
News

Lakers: LeBron James Made a Big Push to Acquire Russell Westbrook This Offseason

2 hours ago
USATSI_17532671
News

Lakers: LeBron James Officially Leads All Players in All-Star Voting

3 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Cares A Lot and Still Wants To Win

5 hours ago
USATSI_17532735
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Compared to Cam Newton by National Pundit

6 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-10
News

Lakers: Upper Management Cleared the Way For Frank Vogel to Bench Russell Westbrook

21 hours ago
USATSI_17427557
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Leaves Without Talking to Reporters Following Disappointing Loss

22 hours ago