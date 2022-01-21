Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in NBA Jersey Sales Again

The Lakers have a long history of having at least one guy on their squad leading the way in jersey sales. In years past, Kobe Bryant has been the guy that fans in Los Angeles and all across the world spend money on for a jersey.

This year, LeBron James is right back at the top of NBA jersey sales. Through the first half of the season, James is at number one just above Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors.

For LeBron, it's jsut another year where he is one of the most popular athletes in the world. The 37-year-old hasnt lost a step either, putting up 28.8 points per game and averaging close to 10 rebounds.

It's a big part of the reason why the Lakers have been able to win any games at all with this roster. James is also at the top of the Western Conference in All-Star Game voting, and he's doing it in his 19th season. Wild.

The Lakers kick off a very long road trip starting tonight in Orlando. After facing the Magic, they go on to play 5 more games away from Crypto.com Arena in what could be a very difficult stretch for Frank Vogel and his squad.