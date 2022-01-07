Lakers: LeBron James Leads West Frontcourt Voting for 2022 NBA All-Star Game

The first results for fan voting for the 2022 NBA All-Star game are in. Four Lakers made the top ten for their respective position groups. Players are defined as either “frountcourt” or “guards” for the 2022 All-Star Game voting.

LeBron James (2,018,725 votes - 1st in Western Conference Frontcourt)

Even at the ripe age of 37, LeBron is putting up monster numbers. He’s carried the load for the Lakers as Anthony Davis continues to recover from an early December knee injury. James is currently second in the NBA in points per game (28.6) and fifth in player efficiency rating (26.7).

By all accounts, LeBron can expect to take the floor as a starter for a homecoming All-Star game in Cleveland.

Anthony Davis (592,281 votes - 6th in Western Conference Frontcourt)

So far, this season has been one to forget for the über-talented Davis. AD has been inactive since suffering a MCL sprain on December 17th.

Prior to the injury, the eight-time All-Star struggled to find his shooting rhythm. Davis was converting just 17.9% of his three-point attempts and had a career low free-throw percentage of 72.7%.

It might be an outside chance, but the superstar still has an opportunity to earn his ninth All-Star selection.

Carmelo Anthony (319,128 votes - 8th Western Conference Frontcourt)

The ten-time All-Star has given the Lakers productive minutes off the bench all season long. Carmelo owns the third-best three-point shooting percentage (39.0%) of his 19-year career.

Through Thursday, Carmelo is seventh in bench scoring among qualified players.

Russell Westbrook (210,065 votes - 9th in Western Conference Guards)

Would any Lakers article be complete without a mention of Russell Westbrook?

The heavily scrutinized nine-time All-Star has brought his signature energy every night, but the results have not been there. Westbrook is third in turnovers per game (4.6) and ranks 91st in player efficiency rankings (16.0).

He should continue to adapt to his new role on the Lakers, but an All-Star selection doesn’t seem likely.

Fans can continue to vote on the NBA app, Twitter and NBA.com until Saturday, January 22nd.

The next NBA All-Star fan voting update will be released on Thursday, January 13th.