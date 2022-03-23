Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable for 76ers Game Today

Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable for 76ers Game Today

Lakers superstar LeBron James is once again listed as questionable for a game down the stretch.

Lakers superstar LeBron James is once again listed as questionable for a game down the stretch.

LeBron James has played a heavy dose of minutes in the Lakers last three games. In fact, the superstar has average over 40 minutes per game in that span. In fact, the last time he played fewer than 36 minutes was on March 13th when he played 30 minutes in a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns. 

The heavy workload has led to LeBron continually being listed as questionable prior to games as he manages the left knee soreness that previously kept him sidelined for five straight games earlier this year. 

Hence why it's no surprise that LeBron is listed as questionable for the Lakers nationally televised game against the 76ers at Crypto.com Arena today according to The Orange County Register's Kyle Goon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

One of the five games LeBron missed was the Lakers-76ers game in Philadelphia in late-January. The 76ers won 105-87.

The Lakers will hope for a different result as the top two scorers in the NBA, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, face off in Los Angeles.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17425513
News

Lakers Sign Former Indiana Pacers Point Guard to Contract

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_17945281
News

Lakers: National Pundit Explains Why LeBron James Isn't First Team All-NBA

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_17944916
News

Lakers: A Little Russell Westbrook Appreciation

By Eric Eulau16 hours ago
USATSI_16965689 (1)
News

Lakers: Latest Kendrick Nunn News Is Not Encouraging

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_14686042
News

Lakers: Former LA Assistant Rumored As Potential Replacement for Frank Vogel

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_17944858
News

Lakers: Internet Reacts to LeBron James' Hammer Dunk on Kevin Love

By Eric EulauMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17944867
News

Lakers: Watch LeBron James Posterize Kevin Love in Cleveland

By Eric EulauMar 21, 2022
USATSI_17898292
News

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker Out for Today's Cavaliers Game

By Eric EulauMar 21, 2022