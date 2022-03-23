Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable for 76ers Game Today

LeBron James has played a heavy dose of minutes in the Lakers last three games. In fact, the superstar has average over 40 minutes per game in that span. In fact, the last time he played fewer than 36 minutes was on March 13th when he played 30 minutes in a blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The heavy workload has led to LeBron continually being listed as questionable prior to games as he manages the left knee soreness that previously kept him sidelined for five straight games earlier this year.

Hence why it's no surprise that LeBron is listed as questionable for the Lakers nationally televised game against the 76ers at Crypto.com Arena today according to The Orange County Register's Kyle Goon.

One of the five games LeBron missed was the Lakers-76ers game in Philadelphia in late-January. The 76ers won 105-87.

The Lakers will hope for a different result as the top two scorers in the NBA, LeBron James and Joel Embiid, face off in Los Angeles.