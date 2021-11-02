Skip to main content
    • November 2, 2021
    Lakers: LeBron James Listed As Questionable, Indicates He Will Play Tuesday

    LeBron is listed on the injury report, but he says he is playing.
    Author:

    The Lakers will take on the Rockets again tonight at Staples Center. With a little bit of an odd turn in the schedule, they had two games back-to-back at home against Houston. 

    With another game against the Rockets, the Lakers are expected to mostly have everyone available. Dwight Howard was one guy that was out Sunday that could be out again on Tuesday. He's dealing with a sore neck that caused Los Angeles to go with Anthony Davis at the 5 in their last contest. 

    LeBron James was also listed on the injury report on Monday night. His designation came with the right ankle injury that caused him to miss two games on the road last week. That ankle is something that will likely keep him on the injury report between games. 

    Read More

    But LeBron took to Twitter on Monday night to give everyone an update on where he's at physically. It sounds like the Lakers will have King James back in there against Houston. 

    The Lakers are 1-1 on the year when LeBron is not in the lineup. Not much of a sample size, but that's exactly why Los Angeles brought Russell Westbrook in. This team is designed to win even if LeBron or AD are not on the court. 

    But all three guys will be out there on Tuesday night. They have to win against the Rockets. 

