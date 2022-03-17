Lakers: LeBron James 'Loved' LA's First Quarter Effort in Timberwolves Loss

The Lakers have more problems than a Harvard linear algebra class. Lately, a major issue has been LA starting off slow. On the road on Wednesday against the Timberwolves, the Lakers fell behind 31-17 in the first period. After the 124-104 loss, LeBron James was asked for his thoughts on his team's perpetual first quarter struggles.

"I didn't love our effort in [the] Toronto [game]. I didn't love our effort in the game before that. I loved the way we were playing the game today. We literally, got ten great looks to start the game. From the perimeter, we got some very, very good looks and defended our butts off versus a team that's capable of putting 50 on you in a quarter."

In the first quarter, LeBron and the Lakers were 0-for-10 from three point range and 8-for-23 (34.8%) from the field. Their early shooting woes dug them into a hole they never climbed out of. Even LeBron wasn't immune - he scored less than 20 points for the first time since December 17th.

Over their last three games, the Lakers have been outscored 51-112 in the first period. Unsurprisingly all three of those games have been losses for a team fighting just to stay in the play-in tournament.

Spectrum SportsNet reporter Mike Trudell questioned LeBron if fatigue, or any other factors, led to the Lakers finishing 4-for-23 on open threes in the loss.

"Gotta make shots. It's that obvious...we just have to make shots. It's not rocket science. Just make shots."

The Lakers will need the shots to start falling as they begin a stretch where six of their next seven games are on the road. LA's lone home game is against a very formidable Philadelphia 76ers team that features MVP-candidate Joel Embiid and now, 2017-2018 MVP James Harden.