Lakers' LeBron James Makes History While Playing For Team USA
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is officially the oldest player to play for the United States Basketball Men's National Team at 39 years old. James, who is turning 40 years old in December, achieves this feat by representing Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
In James and Team USA's first Group Stage game at the Paris Olympics, he recorded 21 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists in a 110-84 win over Serbia.
James overtakes Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who was previously the oldest player to play for Team USA when he competed at the Barcelona 1992 Olympic Games at 35 years old.
James is not only the oldest player in the history of Team USA basketball, but the oldest player currently in the NBA. His longevity has only added to his legacy as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. James, who began playing in the NBA out of high school at just 18 years old, just wrapped up his 21st NBA season.
His longevity has allowed him to make 20 NBA All-Star Games and become the NBA's all-time scoring leader. James surpassed the former record-holder, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in 2023. He became the first NBA player with 40,000 points a year later.
James has also had a long career representing Team USA at the Olympic Games. He made his Olympic debut in 2004 at the Athens Olympic Games, where Team USA won the bronze medal. He helped Team USA win gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012. Now, returning for his fourth Olympic Games, James was the male flag bearer for Team USA during the Opening Ceremony.
While James is the oldest player in the NBA, he is not the only veteran on the roster. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is 36 years old, and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is 35 years old.
