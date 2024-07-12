Lakers' LeBron James Makes Social Media Post After Teaming Up With Specific Star on Team USA
As Team USA starts its journey toward winning the gold medal at this year's Olympics in Paris, the team is stacked with talent. Among that talent is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who is likely playing in his final Olympics with him likely retiring soon.
James has a chance to play alongside some of the best talent around the NBA this summer, something he has been looking forward to. Following Team USA's exhibition game against Team Canada, James took to social media to share his excitement about linking up with one specific member of Team USA.
The post shows James dunking following a pass from Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. Curry and James have been rivals on the court for multiple years following many matchups in the NBA Finals.
Curry and James have been wanting to play with each other for a long time and they finally get the chance this summer. It's clear that the two stars have embraced the idea and we should be in for some fun on the court at the Olympics.
While the two likely will never team up in the NBA, fans will get to see what could be if it ever were to happen. James is likely to retire with the Lakers while Curry seems to be content staying with Golden State for his entire career.
The two have a lot of respect for one another and fireworks will be had in Paris this summer. Team USA has a great chance of winning the gold, especially with these two leading the way.
More Lakers: Beloved Former Laker Hoping for Comeback