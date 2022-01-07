Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Not Calling For Wizards' Announcer to Lose His Job Following Controversial Kevin Porter Jr Comments

LBJ was not going to stand for this one.

The latest controversy surrounding the Wizards is a sad reminder that not everyone is cut out for announcing NBA games. That comes after Glenn Consor made a comment about Kevin Porter Jr's father, and Lakers star LeBron James had his own thoughts. 

Consor referenced Porter Jr pulling the trigger on a play and mentioned his father. Bryan Kevin Porter Sr. spent a few years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 1993. Obviously, NBA fans all over were shocked at the insensitivity shown towards KPJ. 

The Lakers' LBJ took to Twitter to give his own take on the situation. And it sounds like LeBron wants Consor to lose his job over those comments. 

Oh he thought this was cool huh!!?? Nah we ain’t going for this! Sorry but this ain’t going to fly! How insensitive can you be to say something like this. Beat it man! I pray for you but there’s no place in our beautiful game for you!

James expanded his thoughts on that in an interview later on. James said that he was not looking to take his job, but that he did think it was a failure on his part to be properly prepared. 

Kevin Porter Jr looks up to me, and it's my obligation to make sure that he knows, that I have his back. ...I'm not calling for his job, he's not my employee. I have enough employees. We are in a profession where it is your job to do your due diligence. ...It is our job to make sure that we do the best to our ability to speak the facts. 

It's an unfortunate situation and one that will no doubt linger with Kevin Porter Jr. But the 21-year-old has a long and probably successful NBA career ahead of him, and he will always have LBJ's support. 

