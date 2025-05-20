Lakers' LeBron James Offers Another Major Update on Knee Injury
Los Angeles Lakers power forward and 21-time All-Star LeBron James has provided an update on the knee injury that apparently impeded his production during the team's five-game first-round playoff series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are now bound for the Western Conference Finals.
In an eventual closeout Game 5 defeat to Minnesota, the four-time league MVP collided with Timberwolves reserve guard Donte DiVincenzo, incurring a Grade 2 MCL sprain.
Across that series, James put up solid stats, although his defense was disappointing. He averaged 25.4 points while shooting 48.9 percent from the floor and 35.7 percent from three-point land, 9.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.8 blocks across 40.8 minutes of play.
On his podcast "Mind The Game," now cohosted by former Laker Steve Nash (now-L.A. head coach JJ Redick was the initial cohost), James revealed how his knee is holding up now, three weeks removed from the initial injury.
"Did you see me limp in here? Like I said last episode, it's been a helluva lot better, but it's getting better, though," James informed Nash. "Last time we spoke, I was, you know, but it's getting better."
The 40-year-old has a big decision to make this summer. James has a $52.6 million player option for 2025-26, which would be his record-extending 23rd NBA season. He could decline that deal and opt to sign a new one-plus-one contract in free agency, meaning he would fully guarantee his 2025-26 tenure with L.A. but add a new player option for 2026-27. James could also just pick up the deal and play out his contract.
There is a chance, though, that James sees the writing on the wall: he cannot win his fifth championship while making a maximum contract on this Lakers squad as currently comprised. Los Angeles has mechanisms to improve this summer, but will it be enough to convince James to stick around? Will he care about contention at all? Time will tell.
