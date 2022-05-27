Lakers: LeBron James Pays a Very Special Visit to Akron

If things had gone right for the Lakers this season, LeBron and the Lakers would be preparing for the NBA Finals. Instead, they missed the playoffs entirely, earning a very early vacation.

To his credit, LeBron is making the most of it. He's enjoyed a vacation or two and has served as a premier NBA analyst on Twitter throughout the postseason.

This week, LeBron stopped by his I Promise School in Akron to surprise the kids before they head off for a summer vacation of their own.

LeBron's school opened in 2018 to help at-risk kids in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James' Foundation has promised to pay the full tuition of any students that attend the University of Akron.