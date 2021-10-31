Lakers’ LeBron James Plays Against Son’s Former High School Opponent and Reacts

The No. 3 pick in last year’s draft was a nuisance to the Lakers last night. He had his way around the paint, and showed his range, and posted 23 points, six rebounds, on 10 of 16 shooting.

Known more for his defensive presence with his 7’4 wingspan, the USC product has drawn comparison to Anthony Davis. Both were tall and skinny, and proved to be elite rim blockers as soon as they entered the league.

Following last night’s win against the Cavaliers, LeBron James spoke highly of the newest phenom from his old team.

“He’s going to be a damn good basketball player in this league. It’s so crazy because he was just playing against my son a couple years ago. It’s weird. It’s getting more weird by the day. He was playing against my son in the playoffs two years ago and obviously we saw what he did in the tournament — just electrifying. Cleveland has a good one. They’ve done a good job over the years in the draft, I’ll say.”

Back in 2019, LeBron first saw Mobley when he played against Bronny, James’ son. Mobley upset Bronny’s Sierra Canyon in the championship game and won tournament MVP honors. It was obvious for anyone following Mobley’s career then, that he was already on the radar of many NBA teams.

James had mentioned in the past that his dream would be to share the same NBA court as his son, Bronny. Seeing Mobley on the same court with himself, probably gave James the thought in his head of his son playing on the same court as him.

James has been playing through so many generations of NBA talent that he might have been oblivious to how old Mobley was.