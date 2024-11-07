Lakers' LeBron James Posts Heartfelt Message to Daughter After Donald Trump Wins Presidency
The 2024 Presidential Results are in, and former president Donald Trump has beaten Vice President Kamala Harris.
The elections was officially called after Trump secured 277 electoral votes. At this point, Trump has also won the popular vote.
This has caused a visceral reaction from citizens across the country on both sides of the aisle, including Los Angeles Lakers forward and living NBA legend LeBron James.
James took to Instagram where he shared a photo of him holding and kissing his daughter.
"Heavy on my heart and mind this a.m. my princess!!" James wrote in the caption. "Promise to protect you with everything I have and more!! We don't need their help!"
This comes a week after James endorsed Harris for president.
"What are we even talking about here??" James asked on X (formerly Twitter). "When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!"
James has never been shy when it comes to expressing his opinion, especially when it comes to politics and Trump, going so far as to call the former president a "bum" when he was critical of Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors not going to the White House after winning the 2017 NBA Championship.
"U bum (Stephen Curry) already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite," James wrote on social media. "Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!"
James similarly called Trump out when the future president criticized NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem, calling it "disgraceful." Trump went on to say the he turned the game off when he saw the protests.
"I really don't think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership," James countered.
Trump has also thrown attacks at James, calling the four-time MVP dumb during an interview.
“LeBron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon," Trump said. "He made LeBron look smart, which isn’t easy to do."
“That’s like somebody saying I can’t play ball,” James said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “That doesn’t bother me at all. What bothers me is that he has time to even do that. He has the most powerful job in the world. Like, you really got this much time that you can comment on me?”
