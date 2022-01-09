Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Praises Memphis Grizzlies Ahead of Sunday Showdown

Lebron and the Lakers are looking for revenge after their late-December flop in Memphis.

As the folks in Las Vegas would say, LeBron James and the Lakers are “on a heater”. Los Angeles is on a four game winning streak. LeBron and LA will face a Memphis Grizzlies team on Sunday afternoon that’s even hotter. Memphis has an eight-game winning streak of their own.

Lebron is well aware of how good Memphis has been this season.

“That is a team that’s playing great basketball and they’re above us in the standings. We felt like we had one that slipped away last time we were in Memphis. We want to continue to play good basketball and we have the opportunity to do that on Sunday against a very good team.”

LeBron’s frustration with the December 29th contest that “slipped away” lies in the fact that the Lakers gave away a 14-point third-quarter lead. Memphis went on to outscore the Lakers by ten points in the final quarter to capture a 104-99 victory at home.

The Grizzlies, led by the sensational Ja Morant, are currently 13 games above .500 (27-14). Memphis has the fifth best record in the NBA and is currently the fourth seed in the West. They rank sixth in the NBA in offensive rating (111.9).

Lebron has been on a tear to help power the Lakers on their recent run of success. Los Angeles has won six of their seven games. Pushing them up to the sixth seed in the West.

During that timeframe, LeBron leads the NBA in points per game (34.3) and is shooting 58.3% from the field.

Sunday is another test for the Lakers that LeBron is taking very seriously.

