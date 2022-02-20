Lakers: LeBron James Praises OKC General Manager, Could He End Up There With Bronny?

The Lakers are going to have to start preparing for life without LeBron James. It's something that they've known for a while, but this weekend in Cleveland was a stark reminder that he won't be around for long.

James spoke with The Athletic this weekend about his future and admitted a return to Cleveland was not out of the question. That reminded Lakers fans that his deal is coming to an end, and his time with Los Angeles might be almost up.

James also recently spoke in depth about Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti. He praised his ability to recognize talent, and it lead many to believe that LBJ could be considering a move to the Thunder at some point.

"The MVP over there is Sam Presti. ...I don't understand this guy's eye for talent. He drafted KD, Russ, Jeff Green, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Josh Giddey. The list goes on and on. ...This guy is pretty damn good."

In his conversation with The Athletic this weekend, LBJ confirmed that he did want to finish his career playing with his son Bronny. The first NBA draft that he will be eligible for is in 2024.

“My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Remember, the Thunder have 6 picks in the first 2 rounds of the 2024 NBA draft. That could set them up nicely to not only land Bronny but also set them up to lure LeBron into Oklahoma.

The Lakers, on the other hand, don't have much to work with at all. They will need to start getting ready for the post-LeBron era, and making a few big offseason trades might be the best route.