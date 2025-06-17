Lakers’ LeBron James Provides Massive Update on Knee Injury, Timeline Return
The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs. In that series, LeBron James hurt his knee in the final game of the series.
With the series being over, the injury didn't really matter that much. The Lakers weren't going to be playing anymore this season, so fans didn't really care that much about the injury.
As the offseason has gone on, James has been rehabbing the injury. He is 40 years old, so any injury takes a little bit longer to recover from at this stage in his career.
Read more: Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Weighs in on Kevin Durant Trade Rumors
Lakers forward LeBron James is getting his knee healthy by training camp
James gave an update on his knee injury and how his recovery has been going, saying that his goal is to get his knee 100 percent ready by the time training camp comes.
"I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body, and make sure I'm as close to 100 percent as possible when training camp begins in late September."
James should be fine once training camp rolls around. For someone who spends close to $1 million on his body every year, this injury doesn't seem like something that's too serious to return from.
When James was hurt, the initial timeframe for him and his injury was 3-5 weeks. It has already been that time, and he still has a few months before training camp starts to get even healthier.
More Lakers news: Lakers Insider Reveals Future Plans For Two Crucial Players
Los Angeles is trying to improve their roster so that they have a real shot at making a title run while James is still on the roster. He is going to make sure that he is ready to give it another run.
If James and Luka Doncic are able to unlock another level playing together, and they can have a better center than they did a year ago, they should be in a good spot to make a deeper playoff run next year.
This season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Austin Reaves Breaks Silence, Drops Major Update on Lakers Future
Lakers Fans Call For Rob Pelinka to Land Goga Bitadze After Desmond Bane Trade
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.