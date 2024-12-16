Lakers' LeBron James Provides Troubling Update on Lingering Foot Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday night, taking down one of the better teams in the Western Conference. The final score was 116-110, with the Lakers leading the way throughout the entire contest.
Star big man Anthony Davis led the way, dropping 40 points on Memphis. Davis also chipped in 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in the game.
It was a solid all-around effort for the big man, helping Los Angeles get the win. But in the game, superstar LeBron James made his return to the court after a two-game absence due to injury.
James has been dealing with a nagging foot injury, forcing him to miss time. The veteran forward was away from the team over the past week while the Lakers had a break as well.
After this game, James opened up about his foot injury, saying that he felt pretty good. However, he also clarified that he was not past his injury and that it's been something he has dealt with for a few years.
“It’s not behind me,” James said. “It’s an every day thing. … But I was able to do some great things (on my break).”
James scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out eight assists, swiped one steal, and blocked two shots in the win. His presence on the floor helped the Lakers take down the Grizzlies and it was a welcomed sight to have him return to the lineup.
For the Lakers to do anything meaningful this season, they will need James healthy and playing. However, the long-time forward may be forced to miss random games throughout the remainder of the season to manage this issue.
James is in his 22nd season in the NBA and will be turning 40 years old very soon. While he has pushed back his decline, he has started to show small signs of it this season.
Father Time catches up with everyone and it's clear that James is starting to see it. However, he is still performing at a high level and we have seen glimpses of greatness this year.
For the year, James has averaged 22.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 9.1 assists per game. While he has had moments of decline, the Lakers still count on him for a lot on the floor.
This injury may not be going away anytime soon but it seems that James will be managing it, much like he has done in recent years.
