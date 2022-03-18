Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Questionable for Raptors Game Today

LeBron James' status for today's game in Toronto is up in the air.

The Lakers may have to kick off their three-game road trip with LeBron James on the sidelines. According to Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron is listed as "questionable" for today's game in Toronto.

LeBron's designation stems from the left knee soreness that's been an on again, off again issue for the Lakers superstar this season. James has missed one game this month so far due to his tender knee - March 7th in San Antonio. It was also the game after LeBron put up 56 points in 38 minutes played in the Lakers 124-116 win over the Warriors.

If James ends up playing today, it's highly likely he'll sit out tomorrow's contest against the Wizards since it's the second leg of a road back-to-back.

In addition to LeBron, guard Talen Horton-Tucker is also questionable to suit up tonight. Horton-Tucker re-aggravated the left ankle injury he's been dealing with in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. Horton-Tucker left the game and did not return.

