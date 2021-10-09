    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone, But It’s Not on the Court

    Lakers: LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone, But It’s Not on the Court

    This seems not surprising, and surprising at the same time.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The King has always used social media to his advantage. From sending subtweets to teammates to generating eyeballs on things he wanted to promote, James is considered a brand ambassador dream, a modern-day athlete that is a social media savant.

    The NFL may be the most popular sport here in America, but with a helmet covering all their players on the field, it may still be difficult for fans to recognize some of their stars on the streets. The stars of the NBA are the most marketable of the four big North American sports.

    Unlike the other sports, the NBA easily is the most popular sport across the globe (outside soccer), especially with shoe deals and ads that run deep in China and Europe. Having said all this, it should not come as a surprise that James has already hit 100 million in Instagram followers.

    According to longtime sportswriter Arash Markazi, James has managed to accrue more IG followers than all North American major sports accounts COMBINED.

    This is surprising in itself, especially when we’re talking about combining all the other sports together. LeBron is no longer looked upon as just an athlete; he is an activist, entrepreneur, actor, and other things. 

    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Reaches Another Milestone, But It’s Not on the Court

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_16847390
    News

    Lakers Analysis: With Trevor Ariza Out, How Does the Team Fill the Void?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16154029
    News

    Lakers: Is Former Guard Alex Caruso Already Making Team Regret Letting Him Go?

    4 hours ago
    lebronkuz
    News

    Lakers News: Another Preseason Loss. Should Fans Be Concerned?

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_15452777
    News

    Lakers News: Steph Curry has a lot to say about LeBron James

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15351886
    News

    Lakers News: USA Today Panel Releases the 75 Greatest NBA Players, Number One Is Shocking

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16905414
    News

    Lakers Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Almost Wore A Laker Uniform

    Oct 8, 2021
    USATSI_16910405
    News

    Lakers News: Nike Opens the LeBron James Innovation Center

    Oct 8, 2021