Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Bronny James Post
21-time All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James reacts to a recent memory of his son — and now L.A. teammate — second-year combo guard Bronny.
The dynamic duo are slated to embark on their second season together as teammates, after the 40-year-old LeBron James picked up his $52.6 million player option on the 2025-26 season. The four-time MVP and the Lakers didn't agree to an extension this summer, meaning James will hit unrestricted free agency in 2026.
On a recent Instagram Story, James reacted to L.A. fan @PurpGolded's post on X featuring what would have been a two-and-a-half-year-old Bronny seemingly getting into it with a courtside fan.
The elder James would have still been in the midst of his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers then.
"Damn straight he was!" James wrote. "He don't play about his pops."
Living History
In last year's 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny was selected with the No. 55 pick after an underwhelming season as a backup at USC.
The 6-foot-2 guard and his dad made league history in the Lakers' October 22 opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a 110-103 victory.
James suited up for just 2:41 at the end of the contest's first half, and was not actually a meaningful part of the Lakers' rotation.
In 27 regular season games with the Lakers proper last year, Bronny James averaged 2.3 points on .313/.281/.786 shooting splits.
Across 11 regular season G League bouts, Bronny averaged a far more impressive stat line of 21.9 points on .443/.380/.815 shooting splits, 5.3 boards, 5.3 dimes and 1.9 steals a night.
LeBron James' middle child, 18-year-old Bryce James (who wasn't yet born at the time that picture of his big brother was apparently taken) is slated to tip off his rookie season for the Arizona Wildcats in 2025-26.
Is it possible that the 6-foot-6 swingman could join his father and brother on the Lakers next year? Los Angeles has its own future first-round draft pick next year, but its second-rounder will be conveyed to the Toronto Raptors.
A three-star recruit out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth (Bronny's alma mater), Bryce would have to really take a major leap to become a first-round pick after just one collegiate season. But the Lakers could always find a way to trade into the second round, too.
