Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Bryce James' Highlight Layup

Every middle child needs some love every now again, even when you're LeBron James' middle child. Bryce James had an impressive reverse layup recently that caught the eye of his father and ESPN SportsCenter.

Bryce is just 14-year-old, but it looks like he certainly has some of LeBorn's athleticism. Bryce wasn't the only one in the family who got some social media love recently. Bryce's older brother, Bronny James, also had a nice highlight that turned some heads.

LeBron has repeatedly stated that his dream is to play with Bronny in the NBA. According to ESPN, the 17-year-old Bronny is the 40th best prospect in the class of 2023 and will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft.