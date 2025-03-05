Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Hitting 50K Career Points
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a lot of players be successful wearing their uniforms. They have had two players set the all-time scoring record while wearing a Lakers jersey.
The most recent of those two players is LeBron James. James is the all-time leading scorer and just keeps racking points up. Even at 40 years old, he continues to score the ball at will.
James hasn't just scored a lot of points in the regular season. He's one of the best postseason scorers in NBA history as well.
James seems like he sets new records every day. He continues to defy Father Time, and still probably as a couple of years left in the tank.
On Tuesday night, James became the first player in NBA history to score 50,000 total points. That includes the regular season and the postseason.
James set the record in a game against the Pelicans. It is going to be a while before anyone possibly reaches that milestone, and it might never happen.
Kevin Durant is the active player who is closest to James on the all-time scoring list. He is eighth all-time, but he's still 11,000+ points behind him. Durant is also 36 years old, so he's not really going to have the time to catch him.
Looking at the all-time scoring list, the only player who has a prayer of catching James is his teammate Luka Doncic. Doncic is just 25 years old and has already scored over 12,000 points.
If Doncic can stay in shape better than he has in the early part of his career, he might have a chance to catch him. That's no guarantee.
James is still one of the best players that the Lakers have on the roster. With him playing at the level he's playing at, this Lakers team has a shot to win a title.
The Lakers are up to second in the Western Conference standings. It's time that other teams take them seriously as a title contender.
