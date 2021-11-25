Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Lakers LeBron James Reacts to LA's Overtime Win Against Pacers

    LeBron James spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell after Wednesday night's game and talked about the L.A.'s win.
    On Wednesday night, the Lakers played the Indiana Pacers and L.A. was without one of their starters Anthony Davis. However, LeBron James was back after his one-game suspension and it seemed that L.A. was still in the same rhythm. LeBron James even played almost all of the second half at center defensively, which allowed the Lakers to come back and tie the game. 

    After Wednesday night's game, LeBron James spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell and talked about what is it like defending at center. 

    "When I am playing defense at the center position I am able to basically call all the coverages before teams even get into it and it gets my other four guys the possession where they're not caught off guard," said James.

    "So just trying to continue to communicate throughout the whole possession, keep my guys aware of screens, flares, and slips, and whatever case that is going on behind them. It resulted in getting some stops. My guys did a great job of keeping body on body and then rebounding." 

    Communication is a major factor if the Lakers want to go far throughout this season. As each player learns their role, this will make it a lot easier for the Lakers to find the correct timing out on the court. 

    James continued and talked about how the Lakers have been playing so far. 

    "We've been playing better as of late, you know I think yesterday we played some good ball, even in my absence. We just weren't able to come through on that one. Obviously second half of that Detriot game we played exceptional especially in that fourth quarter, so we want to continue to build off of it. We haven't been healthy, we haven't been as a whole...but we want to continue to work on habits and play Laker basketball." 

    The Lakers were able to find their way to a win on Wednesday, but it was not without a tough fight. After going to overtime, it was up to LeBron James to score and he did. Not only that, but the Laker's defense showed up just in time for the end of overtime with the Lakers up by eight points. 

    The Lakers will now be back home in Los Angeles to play the Sacramento Kings this Friday. 

