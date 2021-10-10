Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Mookie Betts' Dazzling Play

Last night, the Dodgers tied the NLDS series with a commanding 9-2 win to shift the series back to Los Angeles. There was a distinctive play that zapped the Giants of any momentum of making it a competitive game.

Lakers’ superstar LeBron James was definitely paying attention and absolutely loved it.

The game was close at one point before the Dodgers broke it open in the 6th inning. The Giants seemed determined to rally in the bottom of the 6th, but it was denied quickly with Mookie Betts famous laser arm from right field.

Had Betts not thrown Wilmer Flores out, there is a good chance the Giants could have tacked on a couple more runs, which would have changed the trajectory of the remaining game.

It is definitely nice to have someone of LeBron’s caliber to be paying attention and cheering on the Dodgers. Hopefully he brings more good karma to the Dodgers as they look to defend their title from last season.