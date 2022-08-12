Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Sons Playing on Same Team for First Time

Lakers superstar LeBron James was over the moon about watching Bryce and Bronny play together on the same court.
Say what you want about LeBron James, but through and through, he's a family man. The Lakers forward seems to truly enjoy watching his sons play basketball and mature into legitimate collegiate prospects. James has made it more than clear that one of his remaining goals is to play with his oldest son Bronny, but on Thursday, the 18-time All-Star got a little emotional after seeing Bronny and Bryce James share the court for the first time "in a game situation".

As he does, LeBron took to Twitter to react to seeing his two sons play on the same court in an organized game for the first time on the California Basketball Club. The club is playing a trio of games in Europe that includes games in London, Paris, and Rome.

"Man I'm literally watching Bronny and Bryce on the court together for the first time in a game situation!! This is INSANE!! I'm EMOTIONAL AF!! WOW"

Bronny is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft and according to ESPN recruiting rankings, is the 39th ranked prospect in his class. Bronny, a 6'3" guard recently earned some praise from 15-year NBA veteran Thaddeus Young.

“He’s solid as hell,. Obviously, probably not the elite of the elite. But he’s athletic, he’s strong, he plays defense, he can shoot the ball well, he can run the point guard position, he can play off ball. I love his game."

Per ESPN, Bronny already has an offer from Kentucky, but also has other blue bloods like Duke, Kansas, UNC, and UCLA on his "school list".

Bryce is still a ways away from from the draft as a member of the 2025 class, but some scouts believe that the reportedly 6'6" prep player could wind up being the better NBA prospect when it's all said and done

Either way, LeBron has every reason to be proud to watch his sons play together in games being broadcasted on ESPNU & ESPN2.

