Lakers’ LeBron James Reacts to Tragic Death of NHL Star
The sports world was hit with an extreme tragedy late Thursday night as Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed when a car crashed into their bicycles on a rural road. Gaudreau was just 31 years old at the time of his death.
NHL commissioner released a statement about the passing.
"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," Bettman's statement read. "While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."
The death of Gaudreau hit the sports world hard. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to social media to share his reaction to the tragic events.
"Insane man! . I instantly got so downand sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above."
According to different reports, the brothers were getting ready to celebrate their sister's wedding. The Blue Jackets also released a heartfelt statement regarding the tragic loss.
"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the team said in a statement. "Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew. Johnny played the game with great joy, which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played, from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets."
The accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in Oldmans Township, not too far from the borders of Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, according to ABC 6 in Philadelphia. A 43-year-old man from Woodstown, N.J., was charged with two counts of death on Friday.
Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets two years ago. He was a fourth-round draft pick of the Calgary Flames and quickly emerged as one of the better players in the NHL.
He will be missed completely and our thoughts go out to his entire family and all his friends.