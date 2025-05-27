Lakers' LeBron James Receives Major Contract Update Ahead of Free Agency: Report
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is likely to opt in to his $52.6 million player option, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania via the Pat McAfee show.
Although there is still close to a month to make a final decision, June 29, Charania reported that the NBA's All-Time leading scorer is likely to opt in.
Although there was speculation that James would opt out and potentially craft a new deal with L.A., he will reportedly return to the Lakers and play out the final year of his contract. At the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, James will be an unrestricted free agent.
At 40 years old, James is still playing basketball at an elite level.
This past season saw the 21-time All-Star average 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per game. In the shortened postseason run for L.A., James increased that average to 25.4 points, 5.6 assists, two steals, and cleaned the glass with nine rebounds per game.
Perhaps a main factor of King James returning to Los Angeles is his newest superstar teammate in Luka Doncic.
In a blockbuster trade that shook the basketball world to its' core this past February, Doncic was sent from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers for Anthony Davis, among other pieces.
Doncic finished the season averaging 28.2 points, 7.7 assists, 1.8 steals and 8.2 rebounds. He is seen as the successor to the keys of the Lakers franchise once James calls it a career, but if things remain the same in L.A., there is no telling when that day will be.
At just 26 years old, Doncic has demonstrated that he is ready for the challenge, and if this is indeed the final season with LeBron playing on the Lakers. A disappointing first-round playoff exit left a bitter taste with this current Lakers team that is looking for revenge next season.
