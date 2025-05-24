Lakers' LeBron James Receives Major Update on Playing Future
The Los Angeles Lakers have high hopes for next season after acquiring superstar Luka Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis. Doncic and LeBron James are expected to lead the team next year to a potential championship after a promising third place finish in the West this past season.
However, many of the current questions surrounding the team as of now revolve around the future playing status of LeBron James.
On "The Rich Eisen Show," James's agent, Rich Paul, told Rich Eisen he is unsure if James want to play another year in the NBA.
"I have no idea," Paul said. "Zero."
It was expected that James would return next season for his 23rd NBA season at 41 years old, especially after making the All-NBA Second Team, but his agent doesn't sound completely convinced of that.
More likely than not, this is just him not tipping his hand and losing any potential leverage, as James could easily threaten retirement if the Lakers don't improve the roster around him, but it does further raise speculation that James could retire sooner rather than later.
What seems more likely is James will want a farewell tour, just as some other NBA stars have gotten on the way out. Given he hasn't received that yet, it would likely take that kind of announcement to change all of the retirement speculation into reality.
James is still playing at a top-tier level, and could easily follow the mantra of NFL legend Tom Brady, who famously said, "When I suck, I'll retire." James is nowhere closing to "sucking" at this point in his career, so he could remain playing for as much as a couple more seasons.
Paul's role in a potential James retirement should also be significant. He likely benefits greatly from a farewell tour for one of his top clients, and he also can continue holding leverage on other NBA teams with James's potential retirement looming.
Paul is an agent who has become well-known for his unique tactics, and that likely won't change as James's career winds down.
As long as James continues to play at a high level and teams are willing to build good rosters around him, all of the retirement speculation seems a little silly. That could change very quickly, however, especially given reports that James is happy in Los Angeles.
If the Lakers have a rough offseason and somehow don't address their biggest needs (like at center), then maybe James's tune on retirement will change and he will suddenly not be motivated to play next year.
