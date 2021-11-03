Lakers LeBron James Reflects On A Close Game Against the Rockets

The Lakers have now won their last three games but may not have proven themselves yet as a team. Another close game that could have gone wrong very quickly. Although, LeBron James was a big part of the Lakers comeback in the fourth quarter of this game. James scored about half of his total of 30 points, just in the fourth quarter.

After the game, James spoke with Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell and spoke about his role, especially in a close game like this.

"It's composure," said LeBron. "You put yourself in the position a lot of times, you know how to handle it when it's upon you and it was my job in the fourth quarter to bring us home, make plays, and to the grace of the man above I was able to do that."

LeBron James is known for how powerful of a player he is. The NBA All-Star has been able to make history throughout his entire career. With that said, it is not just up to how LeBron plays throughout each game. This team needs to be able to work together and find a way to build a bond. LeBron James continued a spoke about the Lakers team and how they work together.

"We are a resilient group, to start, early on. We've had some adversities to start the season already and I feel like we matched it. We want to continue to build off what we've done over the last week or so, two weeks and if we do that, we give ourselves a good chance to be better and better each month."

LeBron James helped the Lakers get the win and hopefully as the Lakers build confidence, there will be fewer close games and more blowouts. The Lakers play again on Thursday when they go up against the Oklahoma City Thunder.