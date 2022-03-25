Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Regrets Highlight Reel Dunk on Kevin Love

The Lakers superstar talked about his big dunk on beloved former teammate Kevin Love.

LeBron did what he's always does when he plays in Cleveland - he puts together a monster game. LeBron's triple-double helped power the Lakers to a 131-120 win over the Cavaliers on Tuesday. It also included James putting former teammate Kevin Love on a poster.

Spectrum SportsNet captured LeBron's epic moment.

The internet exploded as fans watched LeBron's slam over, and over again. 

After the game, LeBron explained how he wishes his mind blowing highlight was on someone else other than Love.

"To be completely honest, I hate that it had to be him. That's my guy. That's my brother and I hope I'm still invited to the wedding. That's not even in my all-time dunks, I'll take it out...K love, I love you and I take it back. I wish I could take those two points back and we'd still win the game by nine."

It doesn't appear that there's any bad blood between the two after the fact. Love playfully put LeBron in a choke hold and pretended to slam him to the ground as recompense for James ensuring that anyone who watched SportsCenter that night saw Love getting embarrassed at the rim. 

LeBron and Love were teammates for the Cavaliers lone NBA championship in their franchise history. In the 2016 Finals, the Cavaliers roared back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Golden State Warriors to capture a ring. 

Luckily for Love, it will be the championship he won with LeBron, not getting dunked on by LeBron, that fans will remember for years to come. 

