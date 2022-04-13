Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Reportedly In Favor of LA Hiring Mark Jackson

LeBron James is in on the idea of the Lakers hiring Mark Jackson according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

When a high profile franchise like the Lakers has a coaching vacancy, the rumor mill start spinning quickly. When the Lakers have LeBron James on the roster, the mill starts spinning at breakneck speed.

Coaches were being linked to the Lakers even before Frank Vogel got fired. Two of the bigger names, Nick Nurse fo the Toronto Raptors and Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz, are currently under contract with their respective teams. LA would have to make a trade to get either one.

On Tuesday, another name serviced that has been out of the NBA coaching game for a while that apparently, LeBron James would be in favor of hiring. 

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, LeBron is excited about the idea of LA hiring ESPN analyst Mark Jackson.

"And here’s a tidbit to monitor as the Lakers conduct their latest coaching search: Sources say James would be very enthused by the prospect of Mark Jackson landing the job. But as history tells us, that doesn’t mean it will actually happen."

To the Lakers front office's credit, they haven't given LeBron exactly what he wants every step of the way - at least they didn't in February.

LeBron and his camp were pushing for the Lakers to shakeup the roster at the trade deadline. A trade would have likely included the team's 2027 first-round pick. As we all know, the franchise did not opt to do that.

Just because LeBron James wants Mark Jackson, doesn't mean the Lakers will hire Mark Jackson.

On the other hand, keeping your superstar happy is typically a good practice in the NBA. 

