Lakers: LeBron James Reportedly Tried to Get Rob Pelinka Replaced

The Lakers have enough problems, but this report suggesting LeBron wanted Pelinka out is wild.

The Lakers have enough going on with their performance on the court. But all of the negative media surrounding the team has just made things more complicated, and things have reached uncomfortable levels. 

LeBron James fueled a lot of that fire with comments he made during the All-Star break. James openly said that he wouldn't;t close the door on a potential return to Cleveland at the end of his career. That led many to believe he was taking a subtle jab at the Lakers. 

But this latest report could really change up the dynamic. Ric Bucher of Fox Sports reported that GM's he spoke to suggested that Bron wanted Rob Pelinka out of the front office role. That would be huge, if accurate. 

Read More

"I heard that he [LeBron James] was trying to get Sam Presti in there to replace Rob. I don't see that happening, but I could see him trying to get Pelinka out of there."

To play both sides of it, Rich Paul's version sounds like it goes completely against that report. LeBron's agent spoke with The Athletic this week to clear the air, and he contends that there is no tension between James and the franchise. 

"I just don't think (communicating indirectly) is the right way of doing business. And I don't think that's who we are, who LeBron is. We have a great partnership with the Lakers. The Klutch Sports Group and the Lakers don't have an issue. Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka don't have an issue. LeBron James and Rob Pelinka don't have an issue"

There's no doubting that LeBron clearly seemed upset with the Lakers not doing anything at the trade deadline. But his opening in praising Sam Presti in interviews really makes things interesting. 

There might not be any inner turmoil, but the optics aren't great for the Lakers right now. Especially for a team that is really struggling on the court. 

