Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Kevin Durant's Twitter Question

LeBron James is filling up time on his extended vacation. He's been as active as ever on Twitter to provide his commentary on the NBA playoffs that are unfolding with he and the Lakers sitting on their respective couches.

This week, LeBron held an informal "Q&A" with his 51.3M Twitter followers. Of course, James didn't respond to each and everything question, over 31,000 people commented on his post, but did take the time to respond to Tom Brady and fellow superstar Kevin Durant.

Durant asked LeBron which dominant centers from the 1990's era would be able to contend for MVPs in the current NBA.

About an hour and a half later, LeBron responded with a trio of legendary big men who could still do damage in the golden age of small ball.

First off, LeBorn gets credit for listing Shaq first. Overall, just a smart move to list a Lakers legend first when you're playing for the Lakers. The ever-calculated James knew what he was going there. Subsequently listing Robinson last, who spent his entire 14-year NBA career with the Spurs, was definitely another crowd pleaser for Lakers fans.

Despite Hakeem Olajuwon knocking the Lakers out of the first round of the playoffs in 1996 and Houston pushing the Lakers to a seven-game series in the 2009 conference semifinals, the Rockets don't raise Lakers fans' blood pressure quite like the Spurs.

Since 1995, the Lakers have faced the Spurs eight times in the playoffs, including three consecutive years (2000-2004). LA has won five of the eight meetings, however, their most recent playoff series resulted in the Spurs sweeping the Lakers in the first round of the 2013 playoffs.