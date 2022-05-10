Lakers: LeBron James Responds to MLB All-Star Using His Signature Celebration

LeBron James is one of the most watched athletes on the planet. Maybe even ever considering that most of his career has taken place in the golden age of the internet. Safe to say, most of the younger current generation of professional athletes grew up watching LeBron.

Count Braves superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. among them. After crushing a home run over the weekend, Acuña Jr. mimicked LeBron's "silencer" celebration before breaking into his home run trot. LeBron was all about it.

Since his team missed the playoffs, LeBron has been quite active on Twitter. Most of his posts are related to the NBA playoffs, but the 18-time All-Star did take the time to throw some shade at NBA voters awarding Grizzlies guard Ja Morant the most improved player award.

He might not be in the playoffs, but at least he's still found a way to keep entertaining the masses.