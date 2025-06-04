Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Honest Feelings on Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is always at the forefront of things. Although he is 40 years old and nearing the end of his career, many of the things he says are still relevant.
That is the case in his podcast “Mind The Game.” His podcast, alongside Steve Nash, is one of the best around, and in the latest episode, he praised Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
James and Nash were previewing the NBA Finals on the episode that dropped on Wednesday, and the Lakers superstar had some high praise for Haliburton ahead of Game 1.
“Just a great person man, great kid. Didn’t matter if he was playing or if he got the opportunity, he was the same guy every single day. And you could see that his mainframe was soaking in all the knowledge and the details, being around all of us. And he was just super appreciative every single day. Never changed his mood,” said James.
“…Everyone’s preparation is different. Everybody is different. But Hali is one of them ones. And the success is not happening just because it came out the blue, it’s happening because of Hali and that team, they’re built perfectly for that group.”
James and Haliburton have built a strong relationship that kicked off last summer during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The four-time champion has established himself as an all-time great, and while Haliburton has a long way to go, he is making a case for himself in these playoffs.
Haliburton put together a strong showing in the Eastern Conference Finals. While he didn’t walk away with MVP honors, his performance was nothing short of impressive — averaging 21.0 points, 10.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from deep across six games.
Now, he and the Pacers face their toughest challenge yet as they gear up to take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder. Both squads have been on a tear since the calendar flipped to 2025, but only one will walk away with the crown.
As for the Lakers — possibly still with LeBron in the mix — they’ll be watching closely, hoping to find themselves in the Pacers’ shoes a year from now.
