Lakers: LeBron James' Reverse Slam Ignites the Crowd at Staples Center

The Lakers have to beat the teams that they're supposed to beat. Regardless of how close they are to figuring out their new roster configuration, Los Angeles has to continue to win games against the bad teams.

That's why Sunday night's win over the Rockets was so big. Just a few days after the Lakers dropped one to the Thunder in Oklahoma City, Los Angeles came out firing on all cylinders.

But aside from all of the defensive highlights and Carmelo Anthony coming to life for the Lakers, there was one really cool moment. It came in the second quarter with Los Angeles up 14 points on the Rockets.

LeBron James took the lead pass following the turnover all the way to the rim. He beat out 19-year-old Jalen Green on the breakaway and went up for the reverse dunk. Naturally, Staples Center went nuts.

It's not every day that you see a near-37 year old get up with this kind of athleticism. But then again, LeBron isn't your average player. The Lakers went on to dominate in the win and will play the Rockets against on Tuesday night.