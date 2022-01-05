Lakers: LeBron James Screams at the Kings' Bench in Los Angeles' Win

The Lakers rolled to their third consecutive win on Tuesday night against the Kings. Trying to get past the .500 mark, Los Angeles came out swinging and LeBron James put up another insane offensive performance to propel them.

Everything seemed to be going right for the Lakers in their win. Even Russell Westbrook ended the game with zero turnovers, something that he has not done since the end of the 2016 season.

The Lakers also got a lot of production from Malik Monk, who put up 24 points and hit 6 of his 11 three point attempts. But it was LeBron who once again captured headlines in this win. James had some serious energy and trash-talk going, yelling over at the King's bench after driving down the lane late in the game for a bucket.

When you tally your eighth 30-point game in the last nine games, you get to talk that kind of trash. And that's exactly what LeBron has done for the Lakers. He has been a problem for opposing teams, going on an insane scoring rampage at the ripe age of 37.

The Lakers would go on to win that one 122-114 and progress to a 20-19 record. They also continue a slate of relatively weak opponents in the coming days, facing off against the Hawks, Grizzlies, and Kings over their next three games. Of those three, only Memphis poses much of an issue for them.

The Lakers have time to get things right headed into the playoffs. But if they're going to have any shot at a title, they will need this kind of production and energy from LeBron through it all.