Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: LeBron James Screams at the Kings' Bench in Los Angeles' Win

    Lakers: LeBron James Screams at the Kings' Bench in Los Angeles' Win

    Some HIGH energy from Bron in the win.

    Some HIGH energy from Bron in the win.

    The Lakers rolled to their third consecutive win on Tuesday night against the Kings. Trying to get past the .500 mark, Los Angeles came out swinging and LeBron James put up another insane offensive performance to propel them. 

    Everything seemed to be going right for the Lakers in their win. Even Russell Westbrook ended the game with zero turnovers, something that he has not done since the end of the 2016 season. 

    The Lakers also got a lot of production from Malik Monk, who put up 24 points and hit 6 of his 11 three point attempts. But it was LeBron who once again captured headlines in this win. James had some serious energy and trash-talk going, yelling over at the King's bench after driving down the lane late in the game for a bucket. 

    Read More

    When you tally your eighth 30-point game in the last nine games, you get to talk that kind of trash. And that's exactly what LeBron has done for the Lakers. He has been a problem for opposing teams, going on an insane scoring rampage at the ripe age of 37. 

    The Lakers would go on to win that one 122-114 and progress to a 20-19 record. They also continue a slate of relatively weak opponents in the coming days, facing off against the Hawks, Grizzlies, and Kings over their next three games. Of those three, only Memphis poses much of an issue for them. 

    The Lakers have time to get things right headed into the playoffs. But if they're going to have any shot at a title, they will need this kind of production and energy from LeBron through it all.

    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Screams at the Kings' Bench in Los Angeles' Win

    1 minute ago
    russell westbrook usa today headache
    News

    Lakers Reportedly Showed Covert Interest in Trading Russell Westbrook

    1 hour ago
    russell westbrook usa today 11-10
    News

    Lakers: Russell Westbrook Accomplished Something on Tuesday Night That He Has Not Done in 6 Years

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14451864
    News

    Lakers: Rick Fox Tells a Legendary Kobe Bryant Story

    3 hours ago
    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Appears on Stage at Giveon's Performance

    17 hours ago
    austin reaves 11-4-21
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves Draws Inspiration from Alex Caruso

    18 hours ago
    lakers court logo usa today
    News

    Lakers: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals the Disappointing Reason Why the Magic Lost Him to LA

    20 hours ago
    reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

    21 hours ago